Five expert tips to stay healthy while traveling

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Spring weather has many thinking about their summer bodies. If you’ve established a healthy routine at home, good for you. But how do we keep from getting derailed when work or leisure takes us from our routine?

ABC News asked physical therapist Dr. Karen Joubert to weigh in with her top tips. She’s worked with everyone from Diddy to Jennifer Aniston to Cher.

“Everyone wants to know the golden secret to keeping their bodies in check while traveling,” she said. “Traveling can take a toll on us physically, mentally and emotionally. Anxiety, fear, being away from home in unfamiliar environments, and jet lag can have a negative impact on our bodies. Traveling messes with our bodies’ circadian rhythm as it tries to adjust to the new morning-evening cycles when we cross time zones.”

Here are her top five tips for staying healthy while hitting the road:

1) Hydrate

“One thing you can do and should do daily is to be consistent with your hydration, especially during your travels. Keep yourself loaded with water,” Joubert said. When you’re thirsty, she said, you’ve already lost 1 percent of needed fluids. Joubert said that an active individual’s daily consumption of water should be 1 ounce …read more

