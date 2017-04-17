First woman to officially run Boston Marathon finishes race again at 70

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(BOSTON) — Fifty years after becoming the first woman to officially finish the Boston Marathon, Kathrine Switzer has done it again.

“I’m exhilarated,” she told ABC News after finishing the 26.2-mile race on Monday. “All the way along the route, people had heard my story, saw my bib, and they were holding signs up that read ‘261 Fearless’ and ‘Go, Kathrine!’ They were screaming and going crazy. It was amazing, especially the little girls who were there with their moms. They were just jumping up and down.”

Behind pioneering female runner’s return to Boston Marathon 50 years later

Switzer, 70, crossed the finish line with an unofficial time of 4:44:31, just 24 minutes slower than her time as a 20-year-old. She said it has always been her dream to return to the streets of Boston after making history there in 1967.

“It’s just an enormous sense of gratitude for the city of Boston, the streets of Boston, which changed my life and helped pave the way for what is nothing less than a social revolution in women’s running,” she said. “When I crossed the finish line — to celebrate 50 years of looking back and seeing the huge …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health