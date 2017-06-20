First wave of nominees for 2017 Teen Choice Awards announced

Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The first wave of nominees for this summer’s Teen Choice awards have been announced, and The Fate of the Furious and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tails are tops. Both have nods for Choice Action Movie.
Fate of the Furious‘ Dwayne Johnson is up for Choice Action Movie Actor, along with co-star Vin Diesel, who’s also a nominated for xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Johnson also is a contender for Choice Fantasy Movie Actor for Moana.
They have competition from Pirates‘ Johnny Depp and Brenton Thwaites for Choice Action Movie Actor. Their co-star Kaya Scodelario is up for Choice Action Movie Actress.
Power Rangers, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also have multiple nominations.
On the TV side, NBC’s This Is Us and ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars are nominated in multiple categories.
ABC News, Like Marvel are owned by Disney.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air August 13 on Fox; fans can vote now at TeenChoice.com.
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman
xXx: Return …read more
Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment