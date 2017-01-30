First Look: Sandra Bullock and Company in “Oceans 8”

Warner Bros. Pictures/Barry Wetcher(LOS ANGELES) — Warner Bros. has given fans their first peek at Oceans 8, the all-female reboot of the heist series.

The snapshot shows Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, all dressed to the nines, riding the New York City subway with their game-faces on.

According to Warner Brothers, the movie follows Bullock’s character, Debbie Ocean, as she, “attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded Met Gala.” Like her Gravity co-star George Clooney before her — and Frank Sinatra before him — Bullock’s character assembles a crack team of crooks before the heist.

Apologies to Clooney and Ol’ Blue Eyes, however: Sandy’s crew looks killer.

Oceans 8 slips into theaters June 8, 2018.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment