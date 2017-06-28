First Look: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn in “A Bad Moms Christmas”

STX Financing, LLC./Hilary Bronwyn Gayle(LOS ANGELES) — Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn will return as a group of moms at the end of their ropes in the holiday-themed sequel to the hit movie Bad Moms.

The brand new trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas shows the trio from the original film taking on that Olympic decathlon of motherhood: the holiday season.

“I spend months picking out the perfect present for everyone and what do I get?” Bell’s character Kiki laments. “Coupons for free back rubs. Bad back rubs.”

The ladies vow to “take back” Christmas, but complicating matters are the simultaneous visits of their moms. The Good Wife’s Christine Baranski plays the prim and proper mother of Kunis’ character, who bristles when her daughter declares her intention to enjoy the holidays for a change.

“Amy: you’re a mom,” she says. “Moms don’t enjoy, They give joy, that’s how being a mom works.”

Susan Sarandon also stars as Hahn’s onscreen mom, while Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Cheryl Hines plays the mother to Bell’s character.

A much raunchier “red band” trailer is also available for your viewing pleasure.

A Bad Moms Christmas opens in November.

Copyright © 2017, ABC …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment