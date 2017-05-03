First Look: Marvel’s “The Defenders”

Netflix – 2017(NEW YORK) — Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones are ready to team up in Marvel’s The Defenders on Netflix.

The show centering on the four titular heroes from the streaming service doesn’t debut until later this year — August 18, judging from an earlier teaser-trailer — but the first full-length trailer dropped today on YouTube and gives fans a peek into what to expect. And it’s very encouraging, especially after the lukewarm reception earned by the most recent Netflix superhero series, Iron Fist.

Set to a gritty remix of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” the action-packed clip opens with Simone Missick’s Det. Misty Knight’s interrogating Krysten Ritter’s Jones, who got one of the Luke Cage cop’s “leads” killed.

While the duo are talking, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, walks in and tells Jones to stop talking.

“Who the hell are you?” Jessica asks.

“I’m your attorney,” says Murdock.

Later, we see Mike Colter’s unbreakable Cage, speaking with Rosario Dawson’s nurse Claire Temple. “I think there’s someone you need to meet,” she says, meaning Iron Fist.