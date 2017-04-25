First Look: “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”

20th Century Fox – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — 20th Century Fox has released the official trailer for the sequel to its massive 2014 sleeper hit Kingsman: The Secret Service. The peek at director Matthew Vaughn’s second go ’round, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, sees Taron Egerton’s newly minted super-spy, Eggsy, returning to the Kingsman HQ — only to see it obliterated by a missile.

Eggsy and his former trainer, Mark Strong’s Merlin, find themselves in the U.S., where they team up with The Statesman — an American version of their veddy British spy group.

The cowboy-themed group features Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal. Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, and Colin Firth also star — the latter’s appearance something of a surprise to Eggsy and Merlin, given that Firth’s character, Harry Hart, was (spoiler alert) apparently shot and killed by Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the first film.

Elton John also appears in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, but he’s not seen in the new trailer, which makes great use of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” as its soundtrack.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, due out September 22.

