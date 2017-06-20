First “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter reflects on seizure, vows to ‘live fully’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The first Bachelorette star, Trista Sutter, who had a seizure while she was vacationing with her family in Croatia, opened up about the scary medical emergency and how she is dealing with the unanswered questions about her health.

“All I remember was feeling very dizzy and nauseous, and the next thing I knew, I was in this dream. The only way I can describe it is was like a white euphoria,” Sutter recalled in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Sutter was on a tour with her husband, Ryan Sutter, whom she met on the series in 2003, and their son Maxwell, 9, and daughter, Blakesley, 8, when she seized violently and landed on top of her daughter.

“I heard Blakesley screaming, ‘Mommy, Mommy,” Ryan recalled. “Trista had fallen onto Blakesley in a sort of convulsive state.”

Ryan, a trained EMT, said despite dealing with his share of emergencies, seeing his wife in this position was terrifying.

“I was checking her pulse. She was shaking and stiff. Her eyes were wide open … rolled back in her head, looking sort of up. She wasn’t breathing. She was turning sort of blue,” he explained.

Sutter said that she’s worried about how …read more

