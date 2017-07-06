Firefighters snap hilarious photo after helping free boy’s middle finger from desk

Lakeland FD/ABC News(LAKELAND, Fla.) — Firefighters went beyond the call of duty to help a curious 6-year-old boy after he got stuck in a tight spot.

“I went to pick him up from daycare and was in my car when one of the teachers ran out and said, ‘Everything is fine, but Gio got one of his hands stuck in a desk,'” Leah Aponte told ABC News. “I thought it was just in a drawer or something.”

To her surprise, Gio had managed to wedge a single finger inside one of the holes within the desk.

“My son is pretty mischievous, so I thought, Oh gosh, what has Gio gotten into now?” Aponte said of her 6-year-old son.

“He has Asperger syndrome so he has a lot of heightened sensory stimulation,” she added.

Deanna Ortiz, Gio’s teacher at Southside Learning Center, said they first tried to get the boy’s finger loose themselves.

“We were trying to get it unstuck with Vaseline and some natural oils, but once we realized it wouldn’t budge after about an hour, Leah decided to call the fire department,” Ortiz said.

“One by one, the paramedics and EMTs came in. I explained to them to talk him through it since he’s sensory oriented,” …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health