Firefighters shave heads to support colleague’s son with cancer

The Lambert Family(RICHMOND, Va.) — A Virginia fire department is coming together in support of a fellow fireman’s toddler, who is fighting cancer.

The Richmond Fire Department has raised close to $50,000 after 3-year-old Caleb Lambert was diagnosed with stage 3 neuroblastoma in February, dad Courtland Lambert told ABC News.

“Me and my wife are extremely humbled,” said Lambert, a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia. “You don’t ever think that your child is going to have to go through something like that. We’ve quickly realized how much a text or phone call can mean … you feel so grateful from the outpouring of support from everybody.”

Lambert, a 15-year firefighter and dad of three, informed his colleagues that his son had cancer immediately after he was diagnosed.

“You live with these people for 24 hours a day; on average, we work about 10 days a month,” Lambert said. “The fire department as a whole is probably around 400 to 415 people … they’ve been working shifts for me so I don’t even have to use my time. The fire [department] is a brotherhood and a sisterhood. … I’m glad that it’s been there for me when I needed it.”

Caleb has been receiving chemotherapy treatments at …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health