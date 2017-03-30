Fire away: Chris Stapleton to debut new music on Sunday’s ACM Awards

ABC/Image Group LAChris Stapleton‘s follow-up to his blockbuster Traveller album is ready, and we’ll get our first preview of his new music during the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The reigning ACM Male Vocalist of the year will debut new music from his sophomore album, which is due May 5, on Sunday’s live ACM show on CBS. In addition to defending his Male Vocalist title, Stapleton is also up for Song and Video of the Year at the 52nd annual awards.

In addition, the Kentucky native is adding new dates to his All-American Road Show this fall. Tickets for those concerts go on sale to the public Friday, April 7. You can find all the details at ChrisStapleton.com.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country