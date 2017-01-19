Final “Logan” Trailer Puts the “R” in “Wolverine”

Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine and Dafne Keen as Laura in LOGAN. Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein.© 2017 Marvel. TM and © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation(LOS ANGELES) — 20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for Logan, Hugh Jackman’s superhero swan song as the X-Man also known as Wolverine, and it seems to reflect Deadpool‘s R-rated influence.

The movie takes place after the other installments in the X-Men franchise, with both Logan and Patrick Stewart’s character Professor Xavier mere shells of their formerly-powerful mutant selves, in hiding near the Mexican border.

According to a synopsis tweeted by Jackman himself, “Logan’s attempt to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.”

The young mutant is a girl named Laura, whose youth is a stark contrast to the fact she shares many of Logan’s powers, like an unbreakable adamantium skeleton and razor sharp claws. The “dark forces” are apparently The Reavers, a group of mutant hunters led by a cyborg played by Narcos‘ Boyd Holbrook.

In the snippet, set to Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go,” we see Laura shoplifting at a gas station convenience store, until a clerk makes the mistake …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment