“Fifty Shades Darker” Extended Trailer Released

Universal Pictures – 2016(NEW YORK) — On Monday night, Bachelor fans got an eyeful at the extended trailer to Fifty Shades Darker extended trailer, which premiered during the reality show’s first installment of the new season.

In the follow-up to last year’s blockbuster, there are still plenty of sparks between Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey; the trailer opens with her accepting a large bouquet of white roses and his invitation to dinner.

As Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” plays in the background, we see the pair rekindling their romance aboard Grey’s yacht, in his penthouse, amid a fireworks display and in that infamous elevator scene.

But as the preview warns, “every fairy tale has a dark side,” and the trailer quickly takes a darker turn, with a helicopter crash, a vandalized car and a female stalker holding Anastasia at gunpoint.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters Feb. 10.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment