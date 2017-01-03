Fierce Male Dancer Defies Traditional Body Stereotypes with Bold Moves

Instagram/erik_cav5493(PITTSBURGH) — This male dancer is high-kicking his way into 2017 with some bold dance moves set to the song “Banginator” by Beatowski.

Erik Cavanaugh, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is defying traditional body stereotypes with his fierce contemporary dance routines.

“I went to a high school in Pittsburgh called CAPA which stands for creative and performing arts,” the 23-year-old told ABC News. “I was originally a theater major and acted for a good portion of my life. At the end of my sophomore year, I realized I didn’t really have the drive for acting anymore and wanted to pursue dancing. And, since then, I have not looked back.”

Although he’s been dancing since the age of 7, Cavanaugh said he was deterred for a time after one teacher discouraged him.

“When I was a lot younger, I had a teacher tell my parents I should give up on pursuing any career in the arts,” Cavanaugh recalled. “So that’s why for most of my life I didn’t dance and just acted. She took something away from me that I loved because of these preconceived notions about what a dancer is supposed to be like and look like. So I’ve been encouraging others to keep …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health