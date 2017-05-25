FGL’s ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple Friday on GMA’s Summer Concert Series

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCFriday morning, Florida Georgia Line will be up bright and early to kick off the Memorial Day weekend on Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series.

Brian Kelley says it’s a wake-up call he and Tyler Hubbard don’t mind one bit.

“Oh, it’s something that we look forward to every year,” he tells ABC Radio. “We always hope we get that call to go play the Summer Concert Series. It always feels good that time in New York. The fans are nuts… a lot of FGL fans there.”

Even with the early start to the day, Tyler’s already planning to take his own bite out of the Big Apple.

“A lot of history in New York City,” he says. “We love going there. Every time it gets cooler and cooler. I like to hit some vintage stores while I’m there too. It’s just awesome… GMA‘s gonna be amazing!”

FGL will also bring their Smooth tourmate Nelly to the early-morning party.

“We’re gonna take a little ‘Cruise’ with our boy,” Tyler says, referencing the duo’s breakthrough hit from 2012.

You can catch Florida Georgia Line’s Summer Concert Series appearance on Good Morning America starting Friday at 7 a.m. on ABC.

