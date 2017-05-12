FGL set for a “H.O.L.Y” moment at this year’s BBMAs with John Legend

ABC/Image Group LA Florida Georgia Line will team up with John Legend at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley will perform their chart-topping hit, “H.O.L.Y.,” with the Oscar-winning R&B singer/songwriter. They’ll help him out on one of his tunes as well: “Surefire,” the current single from his Darkness and Light album.

Legend’s no stranger to country collaboration. In 2014, he came to Nashville to record an episode of CMT Crossroads with Lee Ann Womack.

FGL is the most-nominated country act at this year’s BBMAs, in the running for six trophies.

You can catch the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC, as they air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Can’t wait to perform H.O.L.Y. with @johnlegend at the @BBMAs! This is going to be epic!💥 Tune in May 21st at 8/7c on ABC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/OLQ8Toafjh — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 12, 2017

Source:: ABC News Radio Country