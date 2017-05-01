FGL scores a coveted spot on the BBMA’s, while Luke Bryan competes for a major award

ABC/Image Group LA Florida Georgia Line has locked in a coveted performance slot on this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The most-nominated country act at this year’s BBMA’s, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will perform alongside fellow musical heavyweights Bruno Mars, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Nicki Minaj and more.

Meanwhile, you can now vote for Luke Bryan for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award online. Luke is the only country artist in the running, competing against Minaj, The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd, and Twenty One Pilots.

You can watch the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. They’ll be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country