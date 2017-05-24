FGL and The Chainsmokers to heat up the 2017 CMT Awards

CMTCMT is cueing up the superstar pairings for its 2017 awards show.

Florida Georgia Line will team up with pop phenomenon The Chainsmokers at the Wednesday, June 7 event, while Lady Antebellum will collaborate with R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire. Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will take the stage together as well.

FGL does “Last Day Alive” on The Chainsmokers #1 album, Memories… Do Not Open, while Lady A is planning a decades-spanning performance with their CMT Crossroads co-stars. Keith and Carrie, of course, have a top-15 hit with “The Fighter.”

Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett have already locked in their spots on the show that airs live from Nashville’s Music City Center at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7. Nashville‘s Charles Esten will host the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country