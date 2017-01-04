Fentanyl Deaths Have Spiked Across the US, With No Sign of Slowing Down

(Geneva Sands/ABC News) Drugs seized during a joint DEA raid in Manchester, New Hampshire. Sept. 13, 2016.(NEW YORK) — Morgan Gilman, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire got in her car and drove three hours to buy a supply of fentanyl.

When she arrived, she took the “normal amount” and got back in her car to drive home, but not before an ominous warning from the seller: “Be careful, it’s stronger this time.”

The next thing she remembers is waking up in the hospital, handcuffed to the bed with the worst headache of her life.

“I was doing about 80 on the highway when I o.d.’ed behind the wheel,” Gilman said.

The car rolled four times, she was told. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt, but somehow managed to stay inside the vehicle.

She was in a coma, but awoke a few hours later with a broken back.

“My dad was crying. I had no idea why I was there,” Gilman said. “My first thought was like ‘What is going on?'” she said.

After the harrowing experience, she said she decided to end her drug use.

“I was tired of living in my car, I was tired of needing it, I was tired that the first thing I thought …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health