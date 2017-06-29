Fears of hackers targeting US hospitals, medical devices for cyberattacks

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Cybersecurity experts are rushing to analyze the new ransomware known by some as “Petya” that quickly spread to countries around the world Tuesday, including the United States, with hackers holding computers hostage for ransom payouts.

Among the U.S. computers affected in the Petya attack were hospital computers, and experts are warning that not only is the ransomware problem getting worse, but hospital computers and medical devices are potentially vulnerable to hacking.

Last month, a worldwide cyberattack by a ransomware called WannaCry shut down 65 hospitals in the United Kingdom, and affected not just computers but storage refrigerators and MRI machines. Last January, Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles paid out $17,000 after hackers took control of its computers.

“In between the bookends of Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital and the 65 hospitals shut down in the U.K., we went from being prone and prey with no predators to now a little blood in the water,” cybersecurity expert Josh Corman said. “Hospitals and health care went to the No. 1 targeted industry last year, in less than one year.”

“So our relative obscurity is over,” he said.

The popular TV show “Homeland” included a scene where the president’s pacemaker was hacked, and researchers say that …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health