Fatal Overdoses from Fentanyl Sold as Cocaine Detailed in CDC Report

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In a harrowing snapshot of the ongoing opioid crisis in America, federal health officials published a report Friday detailing an eight-hour period in New Haven, Connecticut, last June that saw a wave of 12 overdose cases brought to one hospital — three of them fatal — when a potent opioid called fentanyl was sold as cocaine.

The opioid crisis has continued to worsen in the U.S., with 33,000 deaths attributed to the drugs obtained both illicitly and by prescription in 2015, more than any year on record, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Friday’s report from the CDC revealed how the opioid crisis could even effect other drug users with deadly results after fentanyl was sold as cocaine. Fentanyl is a potent drug that can be 50 times as strong as heroin.

Twelve patients suffering from opioid overdoses arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital over a span of eight hours last June, according to the CDC’s latest edition of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The reactions to the drug were severe — two of those sickened arrived in cardiac arrest and later died. Four others were transferred to the intensive care unit, where three were …read more

