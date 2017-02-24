Fatal drug overdoses more than doubled since 1999, CDC finds

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — The rate of fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. more than doubled since 1999, outpacing suicide and car accidents in 2015 as a cause of death, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC researchers examined data from the National Vital Statics System to see the effects of drug trends across the nation from 1999 to 2015.

Rates of fatal drug overdoses have dramatically increased since 1999, rising from 6.1 deaths per 100,000 people to 16.3 deaths per 100,000 in 2015, according to the CDC report.

That number is higher than the rate of death for suicides in the U.S., 13.4 deaths per 100,000, or the rate of death from car accidents, 11.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The overall number of deaths due to opioid overdoses quadrupled during the same time period, according to figures previously published by the CDC. Opioids killed more than 33,000 people in 2015, more than any year on record, according to the CDC, which estimates that 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Some 5000,000 Americans died from 2000 to 2015 as a result of the opioid epidemic, the CDC says.

