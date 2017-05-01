Fantasy meets reality as Deacon Claybourne hosts the CMT Awards

CMTThe man best known as Nashville‘s Deacon Claybourne will host this year’s CMT Awards.

For the first time, Charles Esten will helm the annual fan-voted show that airs live from Music City just prior to the kickoff of the CMA Music Festival.

Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett are already confirmed to perform, with more talent announcements to come as the show approaches.

The nominations for this year’s awards will be revealed Tuesday, May 9, ahead of the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will air Wednesday, June 7, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Incidentally, Esten’s hit show also returns to the network a week prior. Nashville comes back from its hiatus Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

