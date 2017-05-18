Fangirl alert: Carrie Underwood loses it over New Kids on the Block

ABC/Image Group LA Carrie Underwood may be the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, but Wednesday night in Nashville, she was mainly a fangirl — thanks to New Kids on the Block.

It would be hard to say whether Carrie’s been more stoked about her husband’s run for the Stanley Cup with the Nashville Predators or her night checking out NKOTB’s Total Package Tour at Bridgestone Arena.

After serenading NKOTB members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood onstage with “Happy Birthday,” Carrie said the experience was like being “instantly back in 6th grade.” She continued to tweet and Instagram throughout the show, sharing a clip of the classic boy band singing their 1990 hit, “Step by Step.”

“Still got it!” she proclaimed.

A mini-American–Idol reunion also took place, as the season-four winner came face-to-face with one of the judges who helped make her a star.

“Well, look who I ran into backstage…!” Carrie shared, retweeting a photo with Paula Abdul, who’s also on the tour. “So cool to watch her do her thing!” she added.

Paula was full of compliments for Carrie as well. “So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country