Fan Creates Walk of Fame Star for Carrie Fisher

https://www.instagram.com/grimlock.os/(LOS ANGELES) — Despite her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, and her work as a screenwriter and star of movies like When Harry Met Sally, Carrie Fisher does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Until now, that is.

A devoted fan has used some stick-on silver lettering to decorate one of the famed sidewalk’s blank stars near Hollywood’s landmark Chinese Theatre, creating a makeshift tribute to Fisher, who died Monday.

“Our princess didn’t have a star, so I gave her one,” Jason “Grimlock” Thomas captioned a photo of his handiwork on Instagram. “…now she lives amongst them…”

Under her name, Thomas added, “May the Force be with you always,” and “Hope.” That last word is a reference that viewers of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will understand.

It didn’t take long for other fans to follow suit, placing flowers, candles, a lightsaber, and even a pair of cinnamon buns — representing Leia’s iconic hairdo — on the makeshift star.

