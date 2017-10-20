Tons Of Family Fun At Family ​Glow ​Night ​and ​Pumpkin ​Drop

106-9 Kicks Country and your Cookeville area Sams Club are gearing up to get your kids in a SPOOKY MOOD! We welcome YOU to the Kicks Country Family Glow Night and Pumpkin Drop Saturday October 28th. Come in costume….come for games….ghost stories….and the one of a kind glow trail through the Sam’s Club parking lot.
The first 500 people get a free hot dog and drink for dinner. Then, your kids can enjoy a special GLOW trail of games and activities…prizes and fun! Hot dogs at 5…the fun starts at 5:30. The great pumpkin drop at 8:15, and to top it all off it’s FREE!
