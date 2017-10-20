Tons Of Family Fun At Family ​Glow ​Night ​and ​Pumpkin ​Drop

106-9 Kicks Country ​and ​your ​Cookeville ​area ​Sams ​Club ​are ​gearing ​up ​to get ​your ​kids ​in ​a ​SPOOKY ​MOOD! ​We ​welcome ​YOU ​to ​the ​Kicks Country Family ​Glow ​Night ​and ​Pumpkin ​Drop Saturday October 28th. Come ​in costume….come ​for ​games….ghost ​stories….and ​the ​one ​of ​a ​kind glow ​trail ​through ​the ​Sam’s ​Club ​parking ​lot.

The ​first ​500 ​people ​get ​a ​free ​hot ​dog ​and ​drink ​for ​dinner. ​Then, ​your kids ​can ​enjoy ​a ​special ​GLOW ​trail ​of ​games ​and ​activities…prizes ​and ​fun! Hot ​dogs ​at ​5…the ​fun ​starts ​at ​5:30. ​The ​great ​pumpkin ​drop ​at ​8:15, and to top it all off it’s FREE!

