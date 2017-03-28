Family reunion: Will Smith reunites with “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like the cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is still, “chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool.”

In a photo posted to Instagram Monday by Alfonso Riberio, who played the cheerful Carlton Banks on the beloved 90s sitcom, the cast of Fresh Prince is seen hanging out together on a patio near the beach.

“Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family,” Ribeiro captioned the pic.



Ribeiro’s photo included Tatyana Ali who played Ashley; Karyn Parsons who played Hillary; Will Smith, who of course played the delinquent cousin Will; Daphne Maxwell Reid who played the second Aunt Vivian; and Joseph Marcell, who starred as their sarcastic butler, Geoffrey.

Noticeably missing from the pic was Uncle Phil, played by James Avery, who died in 2013 after complications during open heart surgery. Riberio acknowledged the actor, writing, “Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

