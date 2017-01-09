Fallon-Hosted Globes See Ratings Bump

Peggy Sirota/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The 74th Annual Golden Globes were apparently in good hands with Jimmy Fallon at the helm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three hour-long telecast drew its best ratings since 2014.

The awards show that saw a La La Land-slide — with the Ryan Gosling/Emma Stone musical sweeping grabbing 7 wins — drew a 2 percent bigger audience over last year.

La La Land beat previous record holders One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express, both of which won six in their respective years.

Among the musical’s haul were wins for Best Comedy or Musical, Best Actress and Actor in a Comedy or Musical, Best Original Song for “City of Stars,” and Best Director and Best Screenplay for Whiplash vet Damien Chazelle.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment