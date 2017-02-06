Facebook Post Helps Toddler Get Kidney from Parents’ Former High School Classmate

Courtesy of the Wagner Family (CHICAGO) — A simple Facebook post helped change the life of an Illinois toddler after it connected him to a woman willing to be a living kidney donor.

Miles Wagner, 2, underwent a successful kidney transplant on Monday after his parents put up a Facebook post asking people to volunteer to be a donor. Elizabeth Wolodkiewicz, a former high school classmate of Miles’ parents, saw the post and volunteered.

The organ transplant is the second for Miles in as many years after he was born with genetic case of primary hyperoxaluria, a rare condition that can lead to kidney failure.

“He was 8 weeks old when he had a seizure and we took him to the ER and found out he was in kidney failure,” Miles’ mother, Ashley Wagner, told ABC News.

Ashley and her husband, Ryan Wagner, were no stranger to serious diseases when Miles was diagnosed. Ryan Wagner was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer during his wife’s pregnancy and the couple started a Facebook page to update friends and family on his condition. After Miles was born, they started to include updates on him as well and their online following kept growing.

“It started long before we …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health