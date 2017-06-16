Exterior Changes Coming For Neyland

Photo Credit: UT Athletics/Populous

Some big changes are coming to Neyland Stadium over the next few years.

Tennessee athletics director John Currie confirmed in his open letter this week that the iconic home of the Vols will be getting exterior work done for the next three summers. In particular, it will be painting and sanding that will give the venerable stadium a fresh look.

Here’s what Currie had to say in his letter:

“As we all know, upkeep on a nearly 100-year-old stadium takes lots of time and money—and you can see lots of rust on steel at Neyland Stadium these days. Starting this month, over the next three summers we are spending close to $3 million sanding and painting structural steel, paid for from department revenue (i.e. your ticket money!). Of course, this is kind of like painting the Golden Gate Bridge—you start on one end, and by the time you get to the other end it’s time to start at the beginning again. Work is underway on the backside of the south end upper deck and on the video board structure, with additional work set to take place on the east and upper north areas. Thanks to those who work in …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider