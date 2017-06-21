Experts warn rising temperatures can turn air conditioners into fire hazards

Jupiterimages/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The appliance many people rely on to keep their homes cool could potentially pose a fire risk.

Air conditioners cause an average of 20 deaths, 140 injuries and $82 million in property damage annually, according to a 2016 report by the National Fire Protection Association.

Experts warn that rising temperatures can strain air conditioning units and, if they are not properly maintained, can turn them into fire hazards.

“If they are overworked and overheated or there are some electrical issues, it can catch nearby combustibles on fire,” Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service in Maryland, told ABC’s Good Morning America.

But fires can be prevented through proper maintenance, Piringer said. Changing the filter and ensuring adequate power supply to the unit are two safety measures that can help avoid potential problems.

Avoiding the use of extension cords or power strips is also important, he said.

“When you start using extension cords, it can be problematic,” Piringer said. “They can overheat and start a fire.”

Piringer also recommends that people have their units checked once or twice per year by a certified HVAC technician and make sure that space around them is clear.

“Create that circle of safety,” he said. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health