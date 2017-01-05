Experts Warn of Risks of Some At-Home Chemical Peels

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Chrissy Dixon describes herself as having “some skin issues,” including “fine lines, large pores, and dark spots.”

To address those issues, Dixon, a beauty vlogger and cosmetologist, turned to an at home chemical peel containing 30 percent trichloroacetic acid, TCA, typically used by physicians and trained professionals. Dixon said she purchased the peel online for $25.99, a fraction of what a doctor might charge using a similar product.

“I knew it was going to burn,” Dixon said, admitting that, despite her familiarity with lower grade TCA peels at a salon, she wasn’t prepared for what she described as the considerable pain and uneven results caused by her do-it-yourself peel.

“My whole face started to flame up like it was on fire,” she said. “’My face is ruined.’ This is what’s going through my head.”

Chemical peels are designed to work by exfoliating and removing a part of the top layer of skin to reveal fresher skin for a more youthful appearance. Many products containing low concentrations of acid are sold through beauty retailers and drug stores and are often safe to use. However, some consumers, like Dixon, are opting for more potent peels and documenting their mishaps online.

When it comes …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health