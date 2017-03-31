Experts warn against teaching the phrase ‘stranger danger’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now encouraging parents to steer away from using the phrase “stranger danger,” a slogan that has been taught for decades to emphasize to children the potential threat posed by strangers.

Although the group moved away from “stranger danger” years ago, the phrase is so pervasive that many parents still teach it. The group renewed their call to end its use on Good Morning America Friday.

“It’s so easy, it rhymes,” Callahan Walsh, a child advocate at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, told ABC News. “It’s just this one phrase, blanket statement, but it really doesn’t fit all scenarios and that’s why we want to re-think stranger danger.”

He said that the group wants to put an end to using the phrase for three reasons, including the fact that a child is much more likely to be harmed by someone the child knows, and that many children do not fully understand the concept of a “stranger.”

Lastly, Walsh added, “Oftentimes kids are in a situation where they will need to reach out to a stranger for help, whether they’re just being lost, or if there’s an actual abduction.”

