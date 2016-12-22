Expert Tips for Managing Holiday Stress

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also one of the most stressful.

The good news: You’re not alone. Dr. Pete Sulack, founder of StressRX.com, said as many as 70 percent of Americans are stressed around the holidays by “lack of money, time, or energy. Add the ramped-up expectations of the holidays, and that just adds another layer of stress.”

The bad news: Stress takes a negative toll on your body. “Humans were made to alternate between periods of stress and rest,” he said. “When that natural rhythm is disrupted — when we stay in a state of chronic stress, our cells are bathed in cortisol, which damages our bodies on a cellular level.”

This, he said, can lead to things like weight gain, a weakened immune system and elevated blood pressure. “Even those of us who are generally levelheaded can lose our center trying to keep up with all the activities, expectations and demands of the holiday season.”

Here are Sulack’s top tips for managing holiday stress:

Lay off the alcohol. “Alcohol adds to the overall stress of the body when ingested in large amounts or in lesser amounts too often,” he said.



Cut back on caffeine. According to Sulack, …read more

