Everything we know so far about the untitled Han Solo film

Courtesy Disney/LucasfilmToday, Star Wars shared the first official cast shot from as-of-yet-untitled Han Solo movie, set for release in 2018.

The picture features Alden Ehrenreich, who will play Solo; Donald Glover, set to play a young Lando Calrissian; Woody Harrelson as Garris Shrike; and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Emilia Clarke and others are also in the shot, but their roles in the film are not yet clear.

Not present is Westworld actress Thandie Newton, who has also been cast, but her role remains under wraps as well.

“The movie will explore the duo’s [Han and Chewbacca] adventures before the events of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian,” an official release for the film states.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from The Lego Movie fame are directing the standalone film. It follows in the footsteps of the first Star Wars standalone movie, Rogue One, which was released this past December.

The untitled Han Solo film is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment