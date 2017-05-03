Every Mile a Memory: Dierks Bentley reunites military sons with their dad

ABC/Image Group LAYou can experience the moment when Dierks Bentley reunites two sons with their dad, thanks to a new video just posted to YouTube.

The emotional reunion took place Saturday backstage during Dierks’ meet-and-greet before his show in Fresno, California. The “Black” hitmaker was visiting with the boys, when their dad, Sgt. Steven Mendez, appeared from around the corner. Mendez had been stationed overseas for nearly a year.

“I can’t begin to imagine the sacrifice of being away from your family for sometimes years,” Dierks admits.

Later during the concert, Dierks invited the Mendez family onstage as he sang his hit “Home.” The crowd’s chants of “U-S-A” echoed throughout the arena.

“I love the fact that country music fans hold our military and their families in such high regard and always jump at the chance to say thank you,” Dierks says. “It was a really cool moment in the show, and a really special thing for me to be part of.”

