Evan Berry Named Preseason All-American by Athlon

Tennessee safety and kick return specialist Evan Berry can add yet another accolade to his already lengthy list of honors and awards.

Athlon Sports released their preseason All-American teams Tuesday, and Evan Berry was named the second team kick returner. Quadree Henderson of Pittsburgh nabbed the first team selection. Berry earned preseason All-American status from Athlon last year, getting the first team selection prior to the 2016 season.

Berry was a named an All-American by several publications after the 2015 season when he averaged 38.3 yards per kickoff return and returned three kicks for scores. Last season saw Berry return yet another kickoff for a touchdown while averaging 32.9 yards per return despite missing four games due to injury. He still led the SEC in kick return average and was second in the entire country in return average.

If not for his injury, Berry could very well have grabbed the first team spot. Instead, Berry was voted a second team kick returner prior to the upcoming 2017 season.

Berry is Tennessee's lone preseason All-American. Five Vols were named to Athlon's preseason All-SEC team, and the Vols were voted No. 19 in Athlon's preseason top 25

