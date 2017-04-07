ESPN’s FPI Rankings Not High on Vols’ SEC East Chances

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI

ESPN’s Football Power Index loved the Vols last season. But the FPI doesn’t seem to be in Tennessee’s favor nearly as much early into the 2017 cycle.

ESPN’s FPI, for those of you who have forgotten, is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season” according to ESPN’s website. ESPN also adds that their “projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.”

Essentially, the FPI is the measure of a team’s pure talent based on simulations and prior results. Last preseason, the FPI had the Vols not only inside the top 10 in the country, but they were ranked inside the top five according to the FPI.

This season, however, is turning out to be quite a different story.

The initial FPI rankings had Tennessee ranked No. 20th in the nation. ESPN has updated their rankings, however, and the Vols have moved up one spot to No. 19 in the rankings. But a deeper look at the rankings and projections show that the FPI isn’t particularly high …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider