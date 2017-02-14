ESPN Says Butch Jones is Under Most Pressure in SEC in 2017

According to ESPN’s Edward Aschoff, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones is facing the most pressure among SEC head coaches going into the 2017 football season.

Aschoff compiled a list of the six SEC head coaches under the most pressure heading into the 2017 football season, and Butch Jones topped that list. Aschoff clarified that all the coaches on the list aren’t “in trouble of actually losing their jobs, but they are all feeling the most pressure for various reasons.”

While Aschoff doesn’t specify if he believes Jones’s job is at stake heading into this season, he does mention the Vols’ disappointing 2016 season and Jones’ comments such as “champions of life” and “five-star hearts” that have led to Jones’ relationship with fans taking “lumps.”

Aschoff states that Tennessee’s 2016 season “was a major disappointment at Tennessee, and Vols fans want — and deserve — more.”

He does go on to defend Jones, claiming that making and winning a bowl game for three straight seasons and winning nine games in consecutive seasons are reason for optimism. But Aschoff notes the Vols are facing an uphill battle in 2017.

“With so many solid departures on his roster and an almost complete offensive overhaul, the deck is …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider