Eriq La Salle and Elise Neal help wrap up Wolverine’s journey in “Logan”

Ben Rothstein-© 2017 Marvel. TM and © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.(NEW YORK) — Bolstered by near unanimous positive reviews — and a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% — Logan is now in theaters. The film is, by all measures, Hugh Jackman’s last stand as the titular hero, the razor-clawed X-Men character he first played in 2000.

The film is being called the superhero film for those who don’t like superhero movies, and the R-rated action drama is also being compared to classic Westerns like Unforgiven and Shane. It has even been dubbed No Country for Old X-Men for its tonal similarity to the Coen Brothers’ austere, Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men.

Set in the future, Logan finds Jackman and Patrick Stewart playing aged versions of their characters, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier. Their mutant primes behind them, both are in hiding near the U.S. border with Mexico when a powerful young mutant played by Dafne Keen appears; she needs their help.

Along the way, these unlikely travelers are taken in by a kind family: ER veteran Eriq La Salle and Elise Neal play a husband and wife whose family adds a needed bit of normalcy to the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment