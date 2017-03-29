Eric Paslay picks up a hammer for Habitat’s new “Home Is the Key” campaign

ABC/Image Group LAEric Paslay will be the new face of Habitat for Humanity’s “Home Is the Key” campaign, which launches all across the USA next month. It’s a perfect fit for the avid woodworker, who’s participated in multiple Habitat builds in the past.

“The thing I love the most about country music is it has to do with the soul and family, going back to the good things that built you,” Eric says. “I think everything that Habitat for Humanity is about is helping others…understanding the values of not just having a house, but building a home and coming together as a community.”

The “Friday Night” hitmaker’s campaign will shine a light on how affordable housing can pave the way for a better future, and will culminate with a build at the end of April in Atlanta. You can find out more at Habitat.org/HomeIsTheKey.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country