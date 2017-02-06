Eric Church Steps into Virtual Reality with New Stagecoach Concert

ABC/Brett OronzioEric Church is breaking new ground, as he unveils his first full-length virtual reality concert.

Shot during his sold-out set last year at the Stagecoach festival, the eight-camera setup offers 180-and-360-degree views from both the audience and the stage.

The on-demand concert will run you around $20 or $35 at Vantage.tv, depending on the options you choose. You can check out the trailer for the show on YouTube.

