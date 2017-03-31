Eric Church fans will be seeing red on Record Store Day April 22

ABC/Image Group LAEric Church fans will get the opportunity to add to their vinyl collections as he offers up his Caught in The Act (Live) in honor of Record Store Day 2017. But, there’s a twist: this year’s release will be issued in red vinyl.

This isn’t his first involvement in Record Store Day events. In 2013, the year the album was released, Eric offered it up on the special day, too. That edition included a 7-inch single made with whisky — Jack Daniel’s was mixed into the vinyl before the singles were pressed.

Eric has a special affinity for vinyl records. Just last year, he scored a #1 hit with the single “Record Year,” which acknowledged his love of listening to records on a player.

“For me, when you put a needle in vinyl, you’re committed. You’re in. You’re in until that’s done,” Eric said in a statement upon the release of the single. “We’re so much in earbuds and iPhones and all these ways we listen, we forget that music was more than just a back-beat or more than just 120 bpms; it’s emotional, dynamic. I think that vinyl is the …read more

