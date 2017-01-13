Eric Church Changes Things Up While Holdin’ His Own

ABC/Brett OronzioWhen Eric Church kicks off his Holdin’ My Own trek tonight in Lincoln, Nebraska, it’ll be a tour like he’s never done before.

For one thing, there’s no opening act. Eric will take the 360-degree stage promptly at 8 p.m. local time, with what he’s promising will be a huge moment. He’ll play two full sets with an intermission in between.

You’ll also be able to take home a pair of Lucchese Boots from Eric’s signature line. For the first time, the footwear handmade in El Paso, Texas will be available at each venue. Each pair comes with the lyrics to the “These Boots” etched into the soles in Eric’s own handwriting. You can also pre-order your pair online and have them custom-fitted on location.

The Holdin’ My Own Tour will stop in more than 60 cities before coming to a close in Nashville in May.

