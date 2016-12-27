Eric Berry Gives Back at Christmas

via KCChiefs.com

Former Tennessee safety Eric Berry, a cancer survivor and now a Pro Bowl defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the most generous players in all of professional sports.

Just how generous is he? He reportedly gave out over 6,000 presents to children this holiday season:

#Chiefs safety Eric Berry gave out more than 6,000 presents to kids this holiday season. Wow. That’s incredible. #class — Luke Rodgers (@thelukerodgers) December 26, 2016

He can play some football too. Berry and the Kansas City defense had another solid game – holding the Denver Broncos to just 10 points in a 33-10 victory on Christmas Day that eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention and helped solidify a spot for KC.

Then he gave a shoutout to those who have been in his shoes.

Eric Berry: “For all the kids and everyone else in the hospital tonight, I just wanted to do it for y’all, cuz I know how it feels.” #chiefs — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) December 26, 2016

