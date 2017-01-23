“Episode VIII” Will Be Called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Lucasfilm just announced that it will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This is fitting since 2015’s The Force Awakens ended with Daisy Ridley’s Rey tracking down Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, who had been in hiding from the villainous First Order.

The title may be referring to Luke as the last Jedi or maybe someone else…perhaps Rey, who has shown she is Force sensitive, thanks to her beat-down of Kylo Ren in Episode VII.

Or, it can refer to more than one — as the plural of “Jedi,” like “samurai” is also the singular form.

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy,” Disney and Lucasfilm said in a statement. “In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.”

Rian Johnson, the director of the film, said he’s had this title in mind for a while.

“It was in the very first draft I wrote,” he told USA Today earlier this month.

