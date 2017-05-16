“Empire” star-turned “Alien: Covenant” lead Jussie Smollett gives odds on Cookie vs. Alien

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Empire‘s Jussie Smollett and the rest of the cast of Alien: Covenant — including Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup, and Katherine Waterston — staged a takeover of Good Morning America on Tuesday.

GMA‘s Lara Spencer asked Jussie what Empire fans naturally want to know: who would win in a fight between Jussie’s TV mom, Taraji P. Henson’s fierce Cookie Lyon, or the acid-blooded, razor-clawed alien?

“Oh, Cookie would pimp-slap that alien in a second,” Smollett said to laughs. “Without even thinking twice: Cookie all day. That alien is scary to all of us, except Cookie, no doubt about it.”

Alien: Covenant opens Friday.

