“Empire Recap: “Toil and Trouble, Part 2”

FOX//Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Part two of Empire’s season three finale begins with Guisi and Lucious arriving in Las Veags via private jet and ends with Lucious waking up from a coma with amnesia. Here’s what happened:

We find that Tariq’s body is being kept hidden at Lucious’ home. Meanwhile, Jamal asks Cookie to come to his performance at Leviticus Las Vegas.

At Hakeem’s apartment, Lucious’ mother calls Anika and tells her to come back to Lucious’ home to collect her things.

At Leviticus Las Vegas, Charlotte promises Guisi and Lucious that Empire no longer will be allowed to come back to the Strip if there’s any “ruckus” on the night of Inferno.

Andre and Shyne go over last details of Andre’s plan to kill Lucious. Meanwhile, Lucious tells Hakeem that he was close to finding Bella’s whereabouts.

At Empire, Lucious tells Cookie that she’s invited to Inferno and Cookie asks Lucious who will “sit on the throne” with him at the event.

At the DuBois’ home, Anika arrives to collect Bella, with Hakeem close behind. Hakeem tells Diana DuBois that he will do anything to see Bella, so Diana tells Hakeem to lie to his family about …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment