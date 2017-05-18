“Empire” Recap: “Toil and Trouble, Part 1”

FOX/Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Wednesday night’s Empire episode starts with Cookie and her entourage heading into Leviticus Casino in Las Vegas, and ends with the shocking apparent death of a character. Here’s what happened:

Lucious gets word that Cookie is in the casino and attempts to have her escorted out, but she makes a scene.

We then flash back to two weeks earlier to see Jamal, Cookie and Lucious comforting Hakeem in Empire’s boardroom. Hakeem thinks he sees Bella, but it turns out to be someone else’s child.

Meanwhile, Guisi tells Lucious that she doesn’t trust Thirsty during a meeting of their own, prompting Lucious to fire him.

Lucious brings a PR expert to Jamal and Cookie and tells them that When Cookie Met Lucious‘ release should be pushed back. Lucious tells Cookie that she is prohibited from entering Leviticus.

Cookie invites Thirsty to her home, where she’s rounded up her team, including Andre, to take down Guisi. But her plan quickly unravels.

Back at Lucious’ estate, Lucious sits down to eat lunch, but soon realizes that his mother put glass in his food. Tariq arrives to his house and Lucious asks him to find Bella.

Thirsty cooks up a …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment