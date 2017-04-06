“Empire” recap: “Strange Bedfellows”

Fox/Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Wednesday’s episode of Empire, “Strange Bedfellows,” begins with the aftermath of what appears to have been a huge party at Hakeem’s apartment ahead of his 21st birthday.

Meanwhile, Cookie and Lucious are in a meeting with Lucious’ mother. Hakeem interrupts, asking Cookie and Lucious for a car for his birthday. Lucious then reminds Hakeem that Anika took off with daughter Bella.

Soon after, Angelo asks Cookie what Anika has on her and finds Cookie’s gun. Cookie tells Angelo that she’s never used it, but he tells her to get rid of it.

At the studio, D-Money tells Jamal how hard it’s been after coming out. Cookie interrupts and tells Jamal to break things off with D-Major before he loses Phillip.

Back at Empire, Lucious asks Andre if he knew about any sort of business deal in Vegas. Andre tells him that he is unaware.

Meanwhile, Cookie and Giuliana get into a minor tiff at a hair salon. Cookie leaves and the hairdresser apologizes. Giuliana says it’s OK and that sometimes you “just gotta empty out the trash.”

Back at the Lucious' home, Anika shows up to retrieve Bella. Cookie and Lucious surprise Anika, with Lucious'

